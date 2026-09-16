Rape convict Ram Rahim's furlough ends, returns to jail

19:48

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh/ANI Photo

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, returned to Rohtak's Sunaria jail on Wednesday after his 21-day furlough ended, officials said



It was the 17th furlough since his conviction in August 2017.



Singh had walked out of the Sunaria jail in Rohtak last month after he was granted a 21-day furlough.



The Dera chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is currently lodged in the Sunaria jail.



During his furlough, he stayed at his Sirsa-headquartered Dera.



In May, he was granted a 30-day parole. Prior to that, he was granted a 40-day parole in January.



In March, the Punjab and Haryana high court had acquitted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 murder case of a journalist, seven years after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case by a special CBI court. -- PTI