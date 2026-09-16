Plea in SC against MDR on UPI payments above Rs 2k

18:37





Under this, a merchant discount rate (MDR) of 0.4 percent is to be levied on person-to-merchant transactions of above Rs 2,000.





However, no MDR is to be levied on UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000.



The plea has been filed by advocate Anjan Datta, challenging the Centre's September 14 notification and the MDR framework announced on September 15, which is stated to come into effect from October 15.



According to the petition, the new framework provides for a 0.4 percent MDR on general P2M (person-to-merchant) UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, subject to a cap of Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above. -- PTI

A public interest litigation (PIL) matter has been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the Centre's decision to impose a merchant discount rate (MDR) on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions of above Rs 2,000, saying the levy has been introduced without adequate statutory safeguards, transparency or public consultation.The government has introduced a 0.4 percent fee on UPI payments of more than Rs 2,000 made to merchants from October 15.