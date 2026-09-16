Over 61,600 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai after one-and-half days

12:16

Amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', more than 61,600 idols of Lord Ganesh were immersed in different water bodies in Mumbai after one-and-a-half days of festivities, civic officials said on Wednesday.



Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that a total of 61,640 idols were immersed till 6 am on Wednesday.



A civic official said that of the total, 301 idols belonged to the Sarvajanik (public) Ganapati mandals and 61,247 were household ones.



As many as 92 Hartalika (Goddess Parvati) idols were also immersed during the period, taking the total number of immersions to 61,640.



No untoward incident was reported during the immersion process, the official said.



The civic body had made arrangements at immersion sites, including artificial ponds, across the metropolis for devotees.



According to different traditions, idols of Lord Ganesh are immersed after one-and-a-half days, and on the fifth, seventh and the last day of the festival.



The 12-day festival will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, when idols will be immersed in water bodies after colourful processions. PTI