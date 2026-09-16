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Obviously unacceptable: India on Houthi strikes on Saudi

Wed, 16 September 2026
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India has voiced deep concern over the escalating security situation in the Red Sea and strongly condemned Houthi strikes targeting Saudi Arabian territory, warning that such attacks jeopardise regional stability and international maritime routes, including the Bab-el-Mandeb. 

Addressing a media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson confirmed that the issue was actively discussed during a bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

"Our External Affairs Minister did have a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. He discussed several issues--regional developments as also international developments--and the issue of the Houthis was also discussed," the spokesperson said.

Reaffirming India's stance against attacks on critical infrastructure and international sea lanes, the spokesperson condemned the strikes on Saudi sovereign assets while expressing grave concerns over the escalating situation in the Red Sea. 

"As you know, recently there was an attack on Saudi Arabia which we have condemned. We are deeply concerned also with the escalation in the situation that we see in the Red Sea region. We have condemned the attack on Saudi sovereign territory, including on civilian infrastructure and economic assets. Such attacks undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb. These are obviously unacceptable to us," the official stated.

The spokesperson emphasised India's hope for a swift return to calm in the region, while assuring that energy flows to India remain uninterrupted despite the conflict.

"We hope that there is early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Having said that, let me say that we continue to receive energy supplies from that part of the world," the spokesperson added.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said the two leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments and discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia. -- ANI

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