Narendra's ongoing Trump appeasement: Cong's dig on UPI

10:27

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of giving into a US demand to get rid of zero MDR and charge for UPI, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "redefined NOTA - Narendra's Ongoing Trump Appeasement".



Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asked whether the government move on Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) was done to enable US card companies to compete with UPI.



He said that tomorrow, the US House of Representatives votes on a Bill that introduces 100% tariffs on India.



The US Senate has already approved this draconian law, he pointed out.



The Trump regime has also been cracking down on Indian immigrants and making tougher laws against them, Ramesh said on X.



H-1B visa costs have been increased and such holders could soon be deported immediately when out of a job, he said, adding such holders are mostly IT professionals.



"Here, the Modi government has given into a US demand to get rid of zero MDR and charge for UPI. The U.S. Trade Representative earlier this year criticized UPI for being free and having driven out Visa and Mastercard," Ramesh said.



"Why 0.4% MDR? Is it because debit card MDR is also 0.4%? Is this being done to enable US card companies to compete with UPI?" he said.



Is this going to make UPI "sustainable" as the government claims, the Congress leader asked.



Noting that the estimated cost of running the entire UPI ecosystem is around Rs 20,000 crore annually, Ramesh said this is less than 10% of what the RBI has been transferring to the Union government in the past few years so as to show healthy public finances for the Modi government. -- PTI