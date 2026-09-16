Modi to chair 2-day 'Chintan Baithak' of Union ministers next week

23:30

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a two-day 'Chintan Baithak' of Union Cabinet ministers next week to discuss key aspects of governance and policymaking, with a special focus on reforms, sources said on Wednesday.



The brainstorming session will be held here on September 23 and 24 and will be attended by all Union Cabinet ministers, sources aware of the matter told PTI.



All Cabinet ministers have been asked to remain in the national capital next week to prepare for and attend the meeting, they said.



It is not immediately known whether ministers of state will also attend the session.



"Some ministers are likely to make presentations on policies and measures undertaken by their respective ministries to advance reforms in various sectors," a source said.



The prime minister has been emphasising reforms and has told his Cabinet colleagues in the past that addressing people's problems and ensuring ease of living should be the prime objectives of the government. -- PTI