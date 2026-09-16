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Militants burn down two houses in Manipur village

Wed, 16 September 2026
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09:19
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Suspected militants attacked a hill village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district and burnt down at least two houses while engaging in an exchange of fire with security forces, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said a large number of militants armed with sophisticated weapons attacked Chawangkining Naga village around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, hours after two Kuki women were gunned down at Leisangphai in Tamenglong district.

CRPF personnel deployed in the nearby area retaliated, he said.

"Intermittent firing was reported for nearly six hours till 4.30 am on Wednesday. The CRPF returned fire, preventing the militants from entering the village," the official said, adding that two wooden houses at the periphery of the village were, however, burnt down.

A villager, Daniel Charenamai, said, "Our village was attacked around 10.30 pm and firing continued till 4 am. CRPF deployed in our village returned fire and prevented it from being overrun..

Senior Naga leader and Naga Peoples' Front legislator Awangbou Newmai on Wednesday condemned the killing of two women and burning down of houses at Chawangkining. -- PTI

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