Markets rebound on value buying; Sensex climbs nearly 333 pts

18:12





During the day, it jumped 502.04 points, or 0.67 percent, to 74,505.86.



The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 99 points, or 0.43 percent, to end at 23,217.60.



Among the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were the major winners. -- PTI

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday on value buying after falling sharply in the previous session, with bank stocks driving the rally in equities.The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 332.63 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle at 74,336.45.