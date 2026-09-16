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Jarange dehydrated, at risk of electrolyte imbalance: Doctor

Wed, 16 September 2026
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Fasting Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on his way to Mumbai, is dehydrated, and his condition could lead to an electrolyte imbalance, a government doctor said on Wednesday, stressing the need for his hospitalisation.

Jarange reached Patoda in Maharashtra's Beed district around 11 am, nearly 14 hours after setting out from Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, where he launched his fresh round of agitation.

He was examined by doctors, said Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Solanke of the Beed district hospital.

"Manoj Jarange needs hospitalisation. He is close to severe dehydration. He cannot travel merely based on IV fluid administration," said Solanke.

He said the Maratha activist will be put on intravenous (IV) drips as there was no urine output since morning.

"The situation can cause electrolyte imbalance. I have requested him (to take treatment). There is a need to recover the loss of electrolytes first. After that, we will suggest him to get hospitalised," said the health official.

An electrolyte imbalance occurs when the levels of essential minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium or magnesium in the blood become too high or too low. Symptoms include weakness and muscle spasms. If untreated, it can cause serious health complications.

Solanke said Jarange's blood sugar is also on the lower side. -- ANI

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