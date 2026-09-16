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ICG Commanders' Conference to be held in Delhi from Sep 17 to 19

Wed, 16 September 2026
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23:03
File image/@narendramodi X/ANI Photo
File image/@narendramodi X/ANI Photo
The Indian Coast Guard Commanders' Conference will be held in Delhi from September 17-19 during which top officials from the service will deliberate on current and emerging maritime security challenges as well as operational readiness.

The 43rd edition of the conference will be held at the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) headquarters.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will address the senior leadership of the service on the opening day. His interaction will reaffirm the government's commitment to strengthening the ICG and enhancing its role in safeguarding maritime interests and national security, the ministry said.

The annual gathering represents the highest level professional forum of the Indian Coast Guard, bringing together senior commanders from across the country to deliberate on strategic, operational, and administrative priorities, it said.

"Over three days, the deliberations will focus on current and emerging maritime security challenges; operational readiness and resource deployment; roadmap for capability enhancement and force modernisation; and organisational priorities aligned with national maritime strategy," the ministry said in a statement. -- PTI

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