Houthis reject Saudi claims of drone strike near Mecca

13:54

Yemen's Houthi movement on Wednesday rejected Saudi Arabia's claim that the group launched a drone towards the holy city of Mecca, calling the allegation 'fabrications and lies' and asserting that its operations target Saudi military and oil facilities away from Islamic holy sites.



In a statement posted on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree called out the Al Saud regime of Saudi Arabia, calling the attempt a deception, while denying that the rebel group posed a threat to the holy sites.



"The fabrications and lies promoted by the criminal Al Saud regime regarding the targeting of the Honorable Mecca cannot deceive anyone, for it is they who desecrate it with debauchery and licentiousness and by importing prostitutes, and there is no threat from Yemen to the sanctities," the statement read.



Saree said Houthi operations were directed at 'its oil facilities and military bases, which are far removed from the sacred sites'.



The statement came after the Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening before it entered the prohibited airspace around the holy city.



Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki described the incident as a 'hostile and terrorist act' and said the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims was a 'red line'.



Al-Malki said the incident was the second attempt to target Mecca, referring to a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.



Rejecting Riyadh's account, Saree alleged that Saudi aircraft had carried out more than 450 airstrikes across several Yemeni provinces during the week.



He said the strikes involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif and claimed they had caused civilian casualties.



Saree also claimed that Houthi forces had shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet over Marib using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile.



He further said Houthi forces conducted a defensive operation against two Saudi formations of F-15 and Typhoon aircraft searching for the wreckage of the aircraft, forcing them to retreat.



The Houthi spokesperson said the group would continue defending Yemen's airspace and sovereignty, stating that 'the skies of Yemen will not be violated, by God's permission'.



The Saudi coalition's warning and the Houthi denial come amid a sharp escalation in fighting between Saudi-backed forces and the Houthis.



The latest confrontation has also unfolded against the backdrop of the wider West Asia conflict, with renewed Houthi attacks and Saudi airstrikes adding another front to the regional crisis.



The Houthis have also carried out attacks against Saudi military and energy infrastructure and have targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea and around the strategically important Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, further raising concerns over security along the key maritime route. -- ANI