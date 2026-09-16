HC seeks Railways stand on plea for online lower-berth booking for pregnant women

20:47

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Railways on a plea to provide a lower berth to a pregnant woman even in case of online ticketing, saying it expected authorities to follow the reservation policy for such passengers on the IRCTC platform as well.



A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that although the existing railway reservation policy recognised a pregnant woman for preferential consideration for lower berths, there was no mechanism on the IRCTC platform that allowed a pregnant woman to seek such a benefit.



"IRCTC appears to be an agent of the Railways. It becomes the bounden duty of Railways to ensure that its policy is complied with. We expect that all appropriate steps shall be taken by respondents 1 and 2 (Centre and the Railway Board) to ensure that the policy is followed and appropriate directions are issued to respondent no. 3 (IRCTC)," the bench said.



The court passed the order while issuing notice to the authorities on the PIL by Anunay Sahay. -- PTI