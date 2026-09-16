'Have never met or known Disha Salian': Aaditya Thackeray

17:25

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray/File image

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that he never met Disha Salian or knew her.



"Let's cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years," he said in a post on X.



The relentless smear campaign run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence and truth is highly unfortunate. Loud TV debates and media trials do not change the facts, he said.



"Let the official re-investigation proceed without malicious distractions and character assassination for political motives," Thackeray said.



"Once again, for those few, thinking that such malicious attempts being used politically, will hold us back from fighting for the truth, and for fellow citizens, is a failed strategy. We always will, stand by the truth, and fight for it," he said.