Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Have never met or known Disha Salian': Aaditya Thackeray

Wed, 16 September 2026
Share:
17:25
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that he never met Disha Salian or knew her.

"Let's cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years," he said in a post on X.

The relentless smear campaign run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence and truth is highly unfortunate. Loud TV debates and media trials do not change the facts, he said.

"Let the official re-investigation proceed without malicious distractions and character assassination for political motives," Thackeray said.

"Once again, for those few, thinking that such malicious attempts being used politically, will hold us back from fighting for the truth, and for fellow citizens, is a failed strategy. We always will, stand by the truth, and fight for it," he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Have never met or known Disha Salian': Aaditya Thackeray
LIVE! 'Have never met or known Disha Salian': Aaditya Thackeray

Death penalty for 10 in 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack
Death penalty for 10 in 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack

A special NIA court in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district has sentenced all 10 convicts in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack to death. The attack, which occurred on May 25, 2013, resulted in the deaths of 29 people, including prominent...

India protests 'unacceptable' naval collision with Pakistan
India protests 'unacceptable' naval collision with Pakistan

India has lodged a strong diplomatic protest with Pakistan following an 'unacceptable' naval collision in international waters, highlighting a breach of a bilateral agreement on military conduct after a Pakistani Navy vessel collided...

'Unfair': Govt bans advance tipping on ride-hailing apps
'Unfair': Govt bans advance tipping on ride-hailing apps

India's Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare announced that cab aggregators have been ordered to cease advance tipping options, deeming the practice misleading and unfair. This follows the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)...

The Real Narendra Modi You Don't Know
The Real Narendra Modi You Don't Know

'Modi played a lot of cricket -- he had his own cricket team in his school days. He was a good cricketer.'