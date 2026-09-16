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Gurugram hit-and-run: Bainsla, cousin sent to 2 days' police remand

Wed, 16 September 2026
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Kalyan Bainsla (in blue) has been sent to two-day police custody
Kalyan Bainsla (in blue) has been sent to two-day police custody
Gurugram hit-and-run accused Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin, Lavnish, who was with him in the car, were sent to two days of police remand by a city court on Wednesday, an official said.

The police had sought a two-day remand to recreate the crime scene, a request the court of Nidhi Beniwal granted.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for September 18.

On Sunday, Bainsla, a gym owner, grazed his car with biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Siya, on the Golf Course road, coming at speed from behind. The contact knocked Chauhan off and sent her skidding down the road in a life threatening situation.

Meanwhile, defense counsel Lalit Bindal argued that Bainsla had already been in police custody for 24 hours, during which time the scene could have been recreated.

"Allowing the remand application filed by the police today, seeking two days of police custody, the court has awarded two days of police custody, with the next hearing scheduled for September 18," Bindal said.

Bainsla and Lovneesh, aged 33 and 34, were nabbed from Rajgarh in Rajasthan, a short distance from Gurugram, on Tuesday. PTI

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