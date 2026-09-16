Girl finds mom dead in bed, father held for murder

15:08

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death following a quarrel over strained marital relations in central Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.



Police said that they have arrested the accused within hours after the incident.



Chandrapal Bhati, allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife inside their rented room in Baljeet Nagar area in Anand Parbat.



"Information about the murder was received at Anand Parbat on September 14, following which a team reached the spot and found the woman lying dead inside a room. The deceased was living there with her husband, their two minor daughters and her mother," a senior police officer said.



During the initial inquiry, the woman's daughter told police that she woke up around 3:45-4 am and saw her father near her mother, checking whether she was breathing. He then left the house, following which the girl found that her mother was unresponsive.



The woman's body was examined and nail-like marks were found on the left side of her neck. The Crime Team and FSL team inspected the scene.



"The woman was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. A postmortem was later conducted to know the actual reason behind her death. Based on the minor daughter's statement and circumstantial evidence, police suspected the husband's involvement and registered an FIR on September 15," the officer said.



A team was formed and traced Bhati to Bulandshahar and apprehended him.



During interrogation, Bhati disclosed that he strangled his wife following an altercation arising from their strained marital relations and frequent quarrels.



Police said no previous criminal involvement of the accused had come to notice. Further investigation is underway. PTI