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Five men held in Rs 13-cr cyber fraud targeting NBFC; Chinese links found

Wed, 16 September 2026
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The Delhi police busted a cybercrime racket allegedly involved in siphoning off Rs 12.84 crore from the corporate bank account of a non-banking finance company through 317 unauthorised digital transactions, with the arrest of five people, including the relationship manager of a bank, officials said on Wednesday.

The investigation also uncovered the racket's alleged links to Chinese groups operating on an online messaging application. Part of the cheated money was converted into USDT, a cryptocurrency, and transferred to fraudsters based abroad, police said.

Police have identified the other members of the racket based in Dubai and India, and efforts are underway to arrest them, they said.

The case was registered on August 21 on a complaint by a non-banking finance company (NBFC) after it detected unauthorised debit transactions from its corporate account through alerts generated by the bank.

According to the complaint, 317 transactions totalling about Rs 12.84 crore were routed to 34 primary-layer bank accounts without any authorisation, instruction or consent from the company management. -- PTI

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