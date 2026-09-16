Delhi Metro runs extra trips as DTC bus strike enters second day

22:14

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) increased train trips on Wednesday to accommodate the increase in passenger footfall amid the strike by the government bus drivers.



The DMRC operated eight extra trains during the day, the corporation said on X.



The additional services were aimed at easing pressure on the metro network, particularly during peak hours, and helping commuters affected by the disruption in bus services, it said.



The enhanced arrangements will continue on Thursday, with eight additional trains to be inducted and operated between 8 am and 8 pm, the transporter said.



Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus drivers' strike entered its second day on Wednesday, scuppering nearly all bus travel in the city, forcing commuters to take alternative modes of commute.



Several parents reported problems with school bus services. -- PTI