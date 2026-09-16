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Centre reconstitutes CBFC; Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi among 18 members

Wed, 16 September 2026
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Actor Pankaj Tripathi/Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Actor Pankaj Tripathi/Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
The Centre on Wednesday reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), bringing actors Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Pallavi Joshi and Prosenjit Chatterjee, filmmaker Priyadarshan and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, among others, onto the 18-member panel.

The new board, headed by CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati, has been constituted with immediate effect for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The CBFC was last reconstituted in August 2017 for a three-year term. Members of that board continued beyond 2020 in the absence of a fresh reconstitution, under provisions allowing them to remain in office until their successors are appointed.

The new panel also includes film critic Vinod Anupam, actor Manoj Joshi, filmmaker Abhishek Jain, singer and former parliamentarian Hans Raj Hans, producer Supriya Yarlagadda, poet and writer Yatindra Mishra and actor Roopali Ganguly.

Theatre director Waman Kendre and writer Ramesh PatangeÂ are the only two members of the previous board to have been retained in the newly constituted panel. -- PTI

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