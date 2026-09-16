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Camera recorded truth, driver lying: Biker Sia

Wed, 16 September 2026
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Sia said all the four occupants in the car should be arrested
Sia said all the four occupants in the car should be arrested
Strongly rejecting the reported statements made by accused driver Kalyan Bainsla and his legal counsel, Gurugram hit-and-run victim Sia on Wednesday asserted that the claims emerging from his side are "lies", reiterating that camera footage captured him jumping a red light, deliberately hitting her two-wheeler and speeding away from the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Sia dismissed the narrative being circulated by the accused's supporters on social media, which she said attempted to portray the collision as a case of mutual negligence or a panic reaction.

"Whatever statements have come from their side, from their lawyer, and whatever I've seen on Twitter and Instagram from their supporters since yesterday, I don't think they need to justify themselves at all. What was recorded on the cameras shows how he jumped the red light and ran away. All of these statements are lies, and I don't know what his mentality was or what he was thinking. He intentionally hit me and drove off. The whole country saw that video and saw how he intentionally hit me and sped away," Sia said.

Emphasising that all four occupants of the car should face action, she said, "This is just the first step in the process. If someone commits attempted murder and gets away, obviously they will be arrested. This is the first action the police have taken. My demand is that all four people in that car should be arrested and that the strictest possible action should be taken against all of them. After the incident, all four of them ran away together. Since all four were equally involved in the incident, all four should be punished." -- ANI

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