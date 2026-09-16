Biker Sia gets X-rays, ECGs done after hit-and-run

14:21

The Gurugram Police on Wednesday brought both the accused, Kalyan Bainsla and Lovneesh, to the Gurugram district court in connection with the Golf Course Road hit-and-run case. Both individuals are set to be produced before the court of Civil Judge Nidhi Beniwal.



The court appearance comes even as the victim, Sia, underwent several medical examinations, and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi strongly backed the police action, calling the accused a "coward" who acted out of bruised male dominance.



Speaking to ANI about her medical condition, Sia said she has undergone tests to assess internal injuries.



"I have just had tests done, including an ECG. I am experiencing severe body pain, especially in my knees and pelvic area, so I also got X-rays taken. The reports are still awaited; once they come in, we will consult the doctor and decide the next course of action," she said.



Meanwhile, the victim's brother dismissed claims reportedly made by the accused to justify fleeing the scene, calling them absurd in light of clear video evidence.



"The accused has been arrested, and now that he has no other explanation left, he has started making up excuses--claiming he had an urgent need to use the restroom. The entire country has seen how violently he rammed into her and sped away without even stopping. He is using the excuse of an urgent need to use the restroom; it is unbelievable. Why is he even saying this when everyone knows the truth?" he questioned.



Backing the Haryana Police for their swift response, the brother added, "In my opinion, the action taken against him is entirely justified. Charges like Section 307 (attempt to murder) are completely appropriate. We want to thank the media, social media, and especially the Haryana Police."-- ANI