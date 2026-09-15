Around 24K Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai

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Volunteers immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha in an artificial pond during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, in Mumbai on Tuesday./ANI Photo

Amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya", over 24,600 Lord Ganesh idols, mostly household ones, were immersed in different water bodies by devotees until 9 pm on Tuesday in Mumbai on the first immersion day of the 12-day festival, which began a day earlier.



No untoward incident was reported during the idol immersions after the one-and-a-half days of worship of the deity, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.



The civic body has made adequate arrangements for devotees at immersion sites, including artificial ponds, across the metropolis.



According to figures shared by the officials, the immersions included 110 idols of public Ganesh mandals and 24,521 household ones (total 24,631). As many as 600 Hartalika (Goddess Parvati) idols were also immersed, taking the total number of immersions recorded till 9 pm to 25,231.



According to different traditions, idols of Lord Ganesh are immersed one-and-a-half days, five, seven and on the last day of the festival.



The 12-day festival will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 25 this year, when idols will be immersed in water bodies after taking out colourful processions. -- PTI