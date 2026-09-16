Amitabh has plans to build this in Ayodhya...

12:26

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has submitted a building plan to the Ayodhya Development Authority for a proposed dharamshala in the temple town, which will be named after his father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, officials said.



Ayodhya Development Authority Vice Chairman Anurag Jain on Tuesday said the proposed facility, which is likely to have more than 20 rooms, would provide accommodation and other organised facilities to devotees visiting Ayodhya from different parts of the country.



"Renowned people from across the country have contributed to the grand form that Ayodhya is taking. In this sequence, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan has also applied for the map of a dharamshala, which will have more than 20 rooms," Jain told reporters.



He said the proposal has been published in newspapers inviting objections, if any.



"Once the stipulated period is over, it will be examined, and approval will be granted as per rules," Jain said.



The proposed dharamshala is being planned on a land purchased by Bachchan in Ayodhya.



Jain said the facility would help provide well-organised accommodation to devotees travelling to Ayodhya from distant places. PTI