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Actor Anant Nag to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

Wed, 16 September 2026
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Legendary actor Anant Nag (right)/File image
Legendary actor Anant Nag (right)/File image
Legendary actor Anant Nag, known for his impressive work in Hindi and Kannada cinema in movies such as Minchina Ota, Hamsageethe, Ankur and Manthan, will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the government said on Wednesday.

With a filmography of more than 250 films in five decades, the 78-year-old is also a renowned name in the theatre world. 

He will be given the award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, at the National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the veteran actor and said, "For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity."

"This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist," he said in a post on X.

"On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the Actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey that has inspired generations," the Press Information Bureau said in a release. -- PTI

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