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20 NCC girl cadets complete 250-km high-altitude trek in Ladakh

Wed, 16 September 2026
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Twenty NCC girl cadets selected from across the country on Wednesday completed the 30-day, 250-km 'Aparajita-Parang La 2026' high-altitude long trek, traversing the 5,578-metre Parang La Pass connecting Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley with Ladakh's Changthang region.

The All India Girls High Altitude Long Trek, a flagship adventure activity of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), was flagged in at Karzok in Ladakh by Director General NCC Lieutenant General Virendra Vats and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dipti Mohil Chawla, officials said.

The expedition covered challenging high-altitude terrain, including glaciers, snowfields and river valleys, they said.

The cadets, accompanied by NCC officers, instructors, medical staff and support personnel, completed the trek from Kibber in Himachal Pradesh to Karzok in Ladakh, they added.

The expedition was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from New Delhi on August 18.

Congratulating the cadets and staff on the successful completion of the expedition, Vats said such activities contribute to developing leadership, self-confidence, teamwork and endurance among the youth. -- PTI

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