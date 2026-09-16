Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

2 injured in firing, assault during student poll campaign in Delhi

Wed, 16 September 2026
Share:
09:02
image
Two students of Satyawati College were injured and two vehicles were damaged after a quarrel broke out between two groups in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area while they were campaigning for the college student union elections.

Police identified the injured students as Ansh and Bhavishya Chaudhary, both 19.

They were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary information, the two students were involved in campaigning for the student union elections when the incident took place.

A firing incident and assault were reported during the altercation, following which a police team rushed to the spot, officials said.

Police, however, described the incident as a 'quarrel between college students' and said they were taking necessary legal action based on the medical examination reports and preliminary inquiry.

"On Tuesday, a quarrel took place near Wazirpur village in Bharat Nagar, involving two students of Satyawati College, Ansh (19) and Bhavishya Chaudhary (19)," a senior police officer said.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also found two damaged vehicles at the spot. Evidence was collected from the scene as part of the investigation, the officer said.

Police are examining the circumstances leading to the altercation and are also scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved in the incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US bill imposing 100% tariffs on India set for House vote
LIVE! US bill imposing 100% tariffs on India set for House vote

London police cancels Vijay's event citing safety reasons
London police cancels Vijay's event citing safety reasons

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's fan event in London was cancelled by Metropolitan Police due to safety concerns, disappointing hundreds who had gathered. The CM is in the UK leading a delegation to attract investments, having...

UPI payments above Rs 2,000 to merchants to attract 0.4% MDR
UPI payments above Rs 2,000 to merchants to attract 0.4% MDR

The Indian government has introduced a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, effective October 15. This move ends nearly six years of fully free UPI payments, though...

UPI MDR: RBI Explains New Transaction Fee
UPI MDR: RBI Explains New Transaction Fee

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has endorsed the introduction of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, effective October 15. This move, which levies a 0.4 per cent fee on merchant payments above the...

FDA suspends licence of Mumbai's iconic Cafe Mondegar
FDA suspends licence of Mumbai's iconic Cafe Mondegar

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of popular Mumbai restaurant Cafe Mondegar and three other food establishments due to serious food safety and hygiene violations. This action is part of an...