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15 taken ill as chlorine gas leak from sewage plant triggers panic in UP

Wed, 16 September 2026
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Fifteen people were taken ill after a chlorine gas leak from a sewage treatment plant triggered panic in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, prompting the announcement of a magisterial probe into the matter, officials said on Wednesday.

The leak occurred near the Akanksha Ambience Colony in Pallavpuram Phase-2 on Tuesday, prompting residents to rush outside with children and elderly family members.

A fire tender and a police team reached the spot after being alerted. Police used loudspeakers to advise people to cover their faces with masks or handkerchiefs and remain indoors.

Fifteen people fell ill after being exposed to the gas and were admitted to a hospital, officials said, adding that while four of them were discharged, the treatment of the rest is on.

District Magistrate V K Singh said on Wednesday that the incident occurred between 7 pm and 7:15 pm on Tuesday at the sewage treatment plant (STP) of the municipal corporation in Pallavpuram.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by a technical team suggested that a cut in a valve might have caused the gas leak, he said. -- PTI

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