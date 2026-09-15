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Woman YouTuber found hanging at rented house in Keralam

Tue, 15 September 2026
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A 36-year-old woman, who was known for sharing traditional fishing videos on YouTube and social media, was found hanging inside her rented house near Vaikom, police said here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Thamburu of Katthathara in Thuruth, Chembu, they said.

She had been living separately from her husband and was staying at the rented house with her 13-year-old daughter for the past few months.

The incident came to light around 5 pm on Monday when her daughter returned from school and found the house locked.

She looked through a window and found her mother hanging inside, following which the matter was reported to the police. Her son is staying with her husband.

Her relatives alleged that the woman was close to a young man from Palakkad and that he had threatened her by referring to videos of the two together.

Police reached the spot and initiated further proceedings. After the inquest, the body was shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital at Muttuchira. -- PTI

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