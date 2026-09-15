Why is police not arresting driver, asks biker Sia

10:24

Two days after being a victim of a horrific hit and run on the Gurugram Golf Course Road, Sia has questioned the Gurugram Police for not being able to arrest the alleged accuse. Sia alleged that the driver of the car which had hit her was seen speaking to news channels but the cops had been unable to arrest him. Sia alleged that the car driver hit her bike, blamed her for the accident and fled the spot after jumping a red light.



Speaking to the reporters, Sia said, "People are saying that it is clearly visible what that person did. He hit someone and left him on the road to die. And even now, that person is roaming around freely. He is giving bytes to news reporters and presenting his side of the story. How is he getting so much time? Why is the police not arresting him? By now, they have all the details. I even mentioned the vehicle number in my caption, and despite that, the police have still not been able to arrest him."



Sia alleged that the car driver cut across lanes and rammed into her bike after she tried to maintain distance and avoid any reckless move by the vehicle.



"It was truly shocking; I was riding calmly in the third lane, having slowed down due to the traffic, when he hit me. I fell off. I was completely disoriented and unaware of what had happened to me. When my fellow rider tried to stop him--telling him to halt because it was his fault--he kept insisting that it was not his fault and that it was my fault. He didn't stop; instead, he jumped the red light, took a left turn, and fled the scene," she said.



"My next move was to signal him to stay to the side and not get too close. Although his vehicle was moving fast, when I sensed it veering towards my bike or trying to overtake, I sped up a little out of fear that he might do something reckless. Meanwhile, a fellow rider behind me tried to pull up alongside me to shield me. Amidst this chaos, a vehicle came between us, forcing me to slow down. That's when the driver--who, as seen in my front-facing camera footage, had been in the first lane--cut across sharply into the third lane and rammed into me," she said.



She also alleged that the car driver chased her, repeatedly came close to her two-wheeler and made gestures while attempting to get her to stop. -- ANI