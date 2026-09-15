WB bypolls: BJP fields mother of CM's slain aide in Nandigram

12:49

The BJP on Tuesday named Hasirani Rath, the mother of slain former aide to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, as its candidate for Nandigram bypoll, and fielded the party's former Murshidabad district president Sakharav Sarkar from Rejinagar assembly seat.



The nomination of Rath gives the party's Nandigram campaign an emotive edge, as her son Chandranath Rath was shot dead in North 24 Parganas, days after the BJP swept to power in West Bengal by defeating the TMC.



Chandranath, who had served as Adhikari's personal assistant, was travelling in a car at Madhyamgram on May 6 when motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired at him. He died after being taken to hospital, while the driver was injured.



The case, initially investigated by the state police and a Special Investigation Team, was subsequently handed over to the CBI.



Hasirani Rath's candidature had been the subject of speculation in Nandigram, and she appeared to confirm it earlier on Tuesday by offering prayers at the Siddheshwar Shiv Temple and Jankinath Temple there before the BJP formally announced her name.



Accompanied by a large procession of party workers and supporters, she is scheduled to file her nomination in Haldia later in the day. Adhikari is also expected to attend the programme.



Hasirani Rath is not a political novice. The BJP nominee said she has been active in politics since 1998 and has served twice as a panchayat member and three times as a panchayat samiti member.



"Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is the guardian of our family," she had said, adding that she would discharge any responsibility entrusted to her by the party with sincerity.



After offering prayers at the temples on Tuesday, the BJP candidate said she was happy to have been chosen by the party and expressed confidence of winning the Nandigram assembly seat by a margin of 1.10 lakh votes.



The BJP's Nandigram strategy thus combines the personal narrative surrounding Chandranath's killing with the constituency's larger political symbolism. Adhikari, one of the BJP's most prominent leaders in the state, had won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 assembly elections before retaining Bhabanipur and vacating Nandigram.



The bypoll was necessitated as Adhikari vacated the seat. -- PTI