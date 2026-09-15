UP: 15 leopards, 2 crocodiles rescued from human habitations amid flooding

22:41

Fifteen leopards and two crocodiles have been rescued and released into Bahraich's Katarniaghat forest since July 21 after they strayed into populated areas due to flooding and waterlogging in the forest, officials said.



Continuous rains in Nepal and the release of water from barrages caused water to overflow in the forest, forcing wildlife to move towards residential areas. This led to incidents of human-wildlife conflict.



After they were rescued from populated areas, the animals were released into non-flooded areas of the forest.



Leopards were rescued by placing cages in affected areas, said Apoorv Dixit, divisional forest officer, Katarniaghat Wildlife Division.



On Tuesday morning, a male leopard, estimated to be around 10 years old and weighing 50-55 kg, was safely trapped in a cage at an irrigation department's closed store in Ward No 6 of Mihinpurwa, the official said.



A day earlier, an adult male leopard was rescued from Ramsahay Purwa in the Kakraha range, he added. -- PTI