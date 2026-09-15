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Two foreign nationals held in Greater Noida with MDMA worth Rs 50 lakh

Tue, 15 September 2026
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Two foreign nationals were arrested in Greater Noida allegedly with 600 grams of suspected MDMA, valued at around Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday, police said.

DCP (Central Noida) Shailendra Kumar said the two accused were arrested by Surajpur police from the Tilpata outpost area.

The police said two packets containing 300 grams each of the suspected drug, an electronic weighing scale, two passports, two plastic polythene packets, two mobile phones, two bags and Rs 1.19 lakh in cash were recovered from their possession.

The arrested men were identified as 47-year-old Peter, a native of Abidjan in Ivory Coast, and 56-year-old Michael, a resident of Accra, Ghana, police said. Both were currently residing at Paramount Society in the Surajpur area, it said.

A case has been registered at Surajpur police station under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with the recovery, the police said. -- PTI

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