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Two boys drown in lake during idol immersion in Nagpur district

Tue, 15 September 2026
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Two 13-year-old boys drowned during immersion of Goddess Hartalika (Gaurai) idols in a lake in Nagpur district on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Ayush Harish Kumre and Darshan Dhanraj Lad, residents of Zilpa village in Katol tehsil of the eastern Maharashtra district.

According to the police, women from the village had gone to the lake at around 11 am for the immersion rituals of idols of Goddess Hartalika or Parvati. Several children also entered the water body.

"While the immersion ceremony was underway, the villagers realised that two boys, Ayush and Darshan, were missing. An alarm was raised immediately. Their uncles entered the lake and searched for them," they said.

The two boys were pulled out of the water body and rushed to Katol Rural Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on examination, the police added. -- PTI

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