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Trump seeks reimbursement from nations for securing Hormuz

Tue, 15 September 2026
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United States President Donald Trump on Monday insisted that nations benefiting from security in the Strait of Hormuz must reimburse Washington, DC for protecting the vital oil transit corridor, alleging that foreign countries offered 'no help whatsoever' amid hostilities with Iran.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump highlighted that petroleum shipments continue moving via the critical maritime route and contended that America ought to be compensated once the military confrontation concludes.

'Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait. The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM Confligration is all over,' Trump wrote.

'We are doing it much more for others, than we are for ourselves, and we have been for Generations!' the US president added.

Meanwhile, Tehran claims authority over the strategic waterway and enforces transit restrictions.

Iranian representatives have maintained that ships must adhere to pathways and protocols established by Tehran, whereas Washington, DC has dismissed Iran's assertion of governance over the strait.

Trump's call for financial reimbursement arrived while American forces pursued operations to maintain petroleum cargo transit through the passage.

Trump has consistently framed the US military campaign against Iran as a triumph. -- ANI

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