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They stripped my daughter of dignity: Disha's father wants life term

Tue, 15 September 2026
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17:07
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In a major legal turn in the death investigation of Disha Salian, her father Satish Salian on Tuesday submitted statements to officials naming several high-profile public figures and demanding severe legal penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty, for those responsible. 

The development follows the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering a formal FIR in connection with her June 8, 2020 death, acting upon directives from the Bombay High Court.

According to family representative Advocate Nilesh Ojha, the CBI FIR and statement list multiple high-profile individuals, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, along with their bodyguards, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, former DCP Vishal Thakur, and the former PI of the Malwani police station.

Expressing grief and seeking accountability, Satish Salian told ANI, "Justice must be served. They should receive the punishment prescribed by law. Just as they stripped my daughter of her dignity, they too will be stripped of theirs. They should get either life imprisonment or the death penalty.

"Detailed statements submitted to officials allege both direct involvement and a broader law-enforcement cover-up. Satish Salian revealed, "I told the officials the names of those who committed the atrocity; I provided all those details and gave them my statement. I gave the names of Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and their bodyguards, and in covering--Param Bir Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Sachin Vaze, and many others. I handed all those details over to them." -- ANI

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