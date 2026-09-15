Terror module busted in J-K's Rajouri; 3 arrested

08:56

In a major breakthrough against the terror ecosystem in the Pir Panjal region, Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted an overground worker (OGW) network allegedly linked to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with the arrest of three persons, an official said.



Zakir Hussain and Mohd Azam, both of Kotcharwal Teryath in Rajouri, and Mohd Mushtaq of Udhan village in the district were arrested during investigation of a terror module active in the region, a police spokesman said.



He said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in providing logistical support, safe transit and other ground-level assistance to terrorists.



Investigation has further revealed that the accused allegedly acted as guides and facilitated the movement of terrorist groups towards Kashmir Valley, he said.



The spokesman said the arrested accused are also suspected to have provided ground support to terrorists linked with multiple high-profile attacks, including an attack targeting civilians.



During the course of investigation, an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered on the disclosure of one of the accused, the spokesman said.



He said preliminary findings indicate that the device had allegedly been handed over to the accused by members of a terrorist group for safe custody and its possible use in a targeted attack.



The police are continuing the investigation to establish the complete network, identify additional associates and ascertain the full extent of the accused persons' involvement, the spokesman added. -- PTI