Tata Group stocks rally; Tata Chemicals zooms 20%

13:04

Tata Group stocks were in the limelight on Tuesday, with Tata Chemicals surging 20 per cent, amid reports that the Reserve Bank has rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its core investment company registration, killing the Tata Group holding company's attempt to avoid a mandatory stock-market listing and setting the stage for it to become publicly traded.



Shares of Tata Chemicals zoomed 20 per cent, Tata Investment Corporation soared 15.24 per cent, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles surged 5.89 per cent, TCS jumped 5.47 per cent, Tata Elxsi climbed 4.28 per cent, Tata Power was up 3.41 per cent, Tata Communications advanced 3.21 per cent, Tata Steel edged higher by 1.96 per cent and Tata Consumer Products rallied 1.72 per cent on the BSE. -- PTI