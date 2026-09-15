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Targeted because I am a woman, says biker Sia

Tue, 15 September 2026
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10:57
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The woman sports bike rider hit by a car in Gurugram has released a new video on social media, levelling serious allegations against accused Kalyan Bainsla after he claimed it was merely an accident.

In the video, Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Sia (insta handle rebelwheels_sia_), questioned why Bainsla did not stop at the scene after his car hit her motorcycle if he was truly distressed by the accident.

Sia also alleged that she was targeted because she is a woman biker and there was a deliberate attempt to stop her. She claimed that her life could have been lost and the accused did not even attempt to check if she was safe following the accident.

Sia said that Bainsla did not stop for even a second after hitting her with his car. "I feel ashamed of such people. Women feel unsafe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram," she added.

She said the two videos that have surfaced regarding the hit-and-run case constitute sufficient evidence. The accident was fully captured on camera, clearly showing the car hitting her bike and the driver fleeing the scene. People like him need to be "taught" how to drive, she added.

Additionally, a video captured by the camera of another rider following behind is also going viral.

The video captured by Instagram user 'youknowabhishek_' shows the car driver first signalling Sia to stop. When she did not stop, "the accused steered the car toward her sports bike and hit her from the side. The Instagram user said "that he no longer feels that Gurugram is safe for women."

Sia, a resident of Delhi, has completed a course in fashion designing and also contested the 2022 municipal elections from Kalkaji. Her father Roshan Chauhan is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Gurugram police registered a case at the Sector-56 police station. According to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR has been registered against the accused driver under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing hurt) of the BNS.

"We have identified the accused, and three special teams have been formed to nab him," Joshi added. -- PTI

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