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SpiceJet's two Dubai flights face inordinate delay

Tue, 15 September 2026
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Around 200 SpiceJet passengers protested at the Delhi airport as their flights to Dubai were rescheduled multiple times and faced inordinate delay since Monday, according to a source.

Two flights SG 5111 and SG 5105 were scheduled to depart for Dubai in the morning and evening on Monday, respectively. However, the departures were rescheduled. Many passengers are stuck at the airport, the source said.

When contacted, the airline spokesperson on Tuesday deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and said alternate flights were being arranged.

The source also said that around 200 passengers protested at various places at the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 (T3) since late Monday evening, and airport officials have taken up the matter with the SpiceJet executives.

"SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft.

"Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

In recent times, SpiceJet has been facing multiple headwinds.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA were closely watching the financials and operations of SpiceJet. PTI

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