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Several Delhi schools receive bomb threat email, declared hoax

Tue, 15 September 2026
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19:30
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Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, prompting evacuation of students and extensive security checks, with bomb disposal teams and sniffer dog squads deployed at the affected premises, officials said.

The schools include British School in Chanakyapuri, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate. 

Air Force Bal Bharati School and Carmel Convent School were also among the schools mentioned in connection with the threats, according to officials.

The emails were received at 10.17 am and one of them reportedly carried a subject line referring to an alleged blast at Delhi schools at 1.11 pm.

The messages, believed to have been written in Punjabi, contained threats of explosions at schools and also warned of attacks targeting police stations, police posts and court complexes in the national capital.

The email allegedly warned people against travelling by Delhi Metro or trains till September 29 and threatened explosions at several locations. 

It also mentioned several courts and threatened blasts in and around the court premises, a senior police officer said. -- PTI

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