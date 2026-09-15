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Senior Maoist member Susheela Rani surrenders before Telangana police

Tue, 15 September 2026
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Senior Maoist member Nakka Susheela Rani, who has been associated with the outlawed group for the last 34 years, surrendered before the police on Tuesday.

Susheela Rani alias Latha, a divisional committee member (DCM) of CPI (Maoist) at Maad in Chhattisgarh, joined the mainstream in the presence of Nizamabad Police.

Susheela Rani, a native of Bodhan in this district, studied up to BSc in Hyderabad and later joined BEd but did not complete the course, a police release said.

While she was pursuing BSc in Hyderabad, she married Sunkara Rammohan Rao in 1990, who was already working in the banned outfit. Both of them went underground in February,1992.

After her husband's death in an exchange of fire with security personnel in 2001, she married one Samala Venkateshwarlu in March, 2004. Venkateshwarlu died in an exchange of fire in 2006, the release stated.

During her long association with the CPI (Maoist), she worked in Hyderabad, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and later in Chhattisgarh in various roles. -- PTI

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