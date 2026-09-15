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SC gives Rajpal Yadav last 2 weeks to deposit Rs 2 cr

Tue, 15 September 2026
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the last opportunity of two weeks to actor Rajpal Yadav to come out with a concrete proposal to pay an outstanding amount to a private firm and directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with the apex court registry.

The complainant alleged that, in 2013, Yadav tendered seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each towards settlement of financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to him for a film in 2010. The cheques were dishonoured, the firm further alleged.

According to the complainant, an agreement between the parties in 2012 stated that Yadav, his wife and their company had agreed to repay around Rs 11 crore, including interest.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana extended his exemption from surrendering till October 5.

On July 10, the Delhi High Court upheld the conviction of Yadav in multiple cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to three months' imprisonment.

"He is perfect at doing drama but this court. Earlier orders of the court have not been complied with," the bench said, adding that Yadav's conduct does not inspire confidence but a last opportunity will be granted to him.

Appearing for Yadav, senior advocate P S Patwalia sought two weeks to come up with a concrete proposal to pay the outstanding amount and said he will be depositing Rs 2 crore to prove his bona fide.

Patwalia said he has spent four-and-a-half months in prison and Yadav's friends in the entertainment industry have to bail him out. -- PTI

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