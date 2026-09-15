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Rajasthan man held for circulating deepfake video of TN CM Vijay

Tue, 15 September 2026
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay/ANI Photo
The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-CID has arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly creating and circulating an AI-generated deepfake video of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to defraud the public, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Shayabu Khan (28), a resident of Lachhmangarh in Alwar district, Rajasthan, was apprehended on September 12 by a special CB-CID team with the assistance of the state's local police.

According to an official release, crime division during routine monitoring discovered Facebook videos featuring a simulated likeness of the chief minister paired with a Hindi voiceover.

The videos urged the public to contact a provided WhatsApp number to receive financial aid, aiming to deceive innocent citizens.

Following an official complaint, the CB-CID Cyber Crime Cell registered a case on September 1 under various sections of the BNS 2023, including cheating and forgery, and Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act. -- PTI

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