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Muslim NCP leader asks party to make its stand clear on UCC

Tue, 15 September 2026
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Nationalist Congress Party leader Idris Naikwadi on Tuesday said he had asked his party to make clear its stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Naikwadi, a Governor-nominated Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), said he had written to party chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and state NCP president Sunil Tatkare on the issue.

"I submitted a letter to the party last week stating that a legislation pertaining to the UCC will be tabled during the winter session of the state legislature. Ours is a secular party and I have asked the party to make its stand clear on the issue," Naikwadi told PTI.

Naikwadi is one of the two Muslim legislators of the party.

The NCP, an ally of the BJP, is yet to make its stand clear on the issue.

On Monday, senior JD-U leader Shyam Rajak had said that his party was opposed to the implementation of UCC in Bihar, even though it had supported the UCC Bill in Parliament.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Monday said the state government would implement the UCC once the committee preparing the draft bill submitted its report. -- PTI

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