Meta agrees to report child abuse cases: Govt

08:42

The government on Tuesday said Meta has agreed to report cases involving child sexual abuse to appropriate law enforcement agencies, amid continued scrutiny of social media platforms over child safety and the circulation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).



Government sources said online safety of children was a 'fundamental principle' for social media platforms operating in India and was 'non-negotiable'.



The government is continuously engaging with social media platforms to curb harmful content and has termed Meta's decision a first step towards making online platforms safer for children.



The development comes amid a formal inquiry by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) into alleged lapses in Meta India's child safety policies and its handling of CSAM.



The government said it remains engaged with other platforms to proactively identify and remove such content and warned that action would be taken against platforms that fail to take proactive measures to ensure children's safety. -- ANI/Agencies