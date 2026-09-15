Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil leaves Jalna for Mumbai

13:54

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil left Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Tuesday to march towards Mumbai, aiming to stage a decisive final protest and press forward with an indefinite hunger strike demanding reservation benefits for the Maratha community.



On Tuesday, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Jaiswal accused Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders of spreading "false rumours" and creating chaos over the Maratha reservation issue, asserting that the state government has followed constitutional provisions and legal procedures in addressing the community's demands.



Responding to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, Jaiswal said that the state is governed according to the Indian Constitution and that established systems regarding caste certificates and their validity are already in place.



"Our country and our state are governed according to the Indian Constitution. There are various systems in place, along with different rulings from the High Courts and the Supreme Court. Based on these rulings, there are established rules regarding who can issue caste certificates, the standard operating procedures, their validity, and the courts involved. All these systems are already in place," Jaiswal told reporters. -- ANI