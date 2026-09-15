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Manipur: Suspected militants kill two women in fresh attack

Tue, 15 September 2026
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23:34
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In fresh violence, suspected militants on Tuesday gunned down two women and burnt a few farmhouses outside a village in Manipur's Tamenglong district, officials said.

The killing came two days after four people, including two women, were shot dead in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

Armed militants shot dead the two Kuki community women when they had gone out to an isolated field in the interior village of Leisangphai to collect firewood, officials quoting locals said.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Chonga Sitlhou and Kimboi Singson (30), officials said, adding that locals claimed several villagers could not be traced.

Their bodies were found lying in the field with gunshot injuries and have been recovered by villagers.

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