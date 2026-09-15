Iran wants to make deal, quickly and badly: Trump

08:49

United States President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that Iran wants to strike a deal with Washington, DC 'quickly and badly', asserting that global energy costs will fall rapidly once the conflict resolves, while taking credit for blocking Tehran's nuclear ambitions.



In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump addressed the geopolitical landscape, international energy flows, domestic defence manufacturing, and domestic inflation.



Trump stated that Tehran is eager to secure an agreement, noting that Washington is evaluating whether to begin negotiations.



'The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the USA will choose to engage - The concept of which we are open to. Thank you for your attention to this matter!' Trump wrote.



In another post, Trump attributed domestic price increases to former President Joe Biden, claiming that current oil prices remain lower than during the previous administration and emphasising that US actions prevented Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.



'I hope everyone realises that price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by 'TRUMP.' Even Oil was higher under Biden than it is right now, and we prevented Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon! With the temporary exception of Oil, prices are coming down sharply, and Oil will drop like a rock as soon as the Military Conflict with Iran is over, and that will not be long. Thank you for your attention to this matter!' he added.



Addressing global shipping through the Persian Gulf, President Trump confirmed that crude supplies continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz.



He criticised international partners for a lack of support during the crisis, stating that foreign nations will be expected to reimburse the US for protecting international sea lanes.



'Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait. The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM Confligration is all over. We are doing it much more for others, than we are for ourselves, and we have been for Generations!' Trump stated.



Outlining US military readiness, President Trump reported a record acceleration in weapons manufacturing across the country. He noted that American defence factories are operating continuously to build infrastructure and resupply US forces deployed in the Middle East.



'I've just received a Report that the United States is producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History. They are being delivered on a daily basis to our Forces in the Middle East, and beyond. Our Defense Company Factories are moving 24/7, while at the same time building, on average, 4 to 5 largescale brand new Plants, each! A primary focus of this production has been Patriots, THAAD Systems, Tomahawks, and other Standard Missile Systems, of which we already have large numbers in stock,' he concluded. -- ANI