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Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj gets 3-week bail

Tue, 15 September 2026
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Delhi court grants 3 weeks interim bail to Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj accused of assault at Jantar Mantar.

A Delhi court had earlier this month sent Bhardwaj to 14 days in judicial custody in an assault case. Bhardwaj had been arrested in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

The habeas corpus petition was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia which allowed it to be listed during the day.

Delhi Police has added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, the father of a teenage student activist, during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in June. A POCSO case has also been registered against him.

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