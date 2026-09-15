India To Export 654 Mw Of Power To Nepal

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The power ministry on Monday said the government has given approval for the export of 654 Megawatt (Mw) electricity to Nepal Electricity Authority for 18 hours every day till the end of December 2026.



'Approval has been given for up to 600 Mw of export through Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400 Kilovolt Double Circuit line and up to 54 Mw through Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 Kilovolt Single Circuit line. The quantum of power to be exported from January 2027, will be reviewed in December 2026,' the ministry said in a statement.



It added that the recent floods have caused significant damage to hyd- ropower infrastructure in Nepal, reducing its domestic power generation capacity and creating an additional requirement for electricity.



'The approval will help Nepal meet its power requirements during this difficult period and further strengthen the close and longstanding energy cooperation between India and Nepal. India remains committed to supporting Nepal and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector,' the ministry said.



Flash floods in the Trishuli and Lhende Khola river basins on August 26 had caused severe local infrastructure damage and disrupted power generating stations in Nepal, cutting off 550 Mw of its power capacity. Before that, the country had 4,200 Mw installed and operational power generation capacity.



A senior power ministry official told Business Standard the cut in hydropower flows from Nepal to India was unlikely to have any discernible impact on New Delhi's domestic supplies.



The impact of the flash floods and the damage to hydro projects on India's power grid is also minimal and fully manageable.



-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard