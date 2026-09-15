'Hello, gangster Goldy Brar speaking, I want Rs 200 crore'

11:27

A woman in Delhi allegedly received a call in the name of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, demanding Rs 200 crore as extortion money, police sources said on Tuesday.



According to the sources, the demand is the highest extortion amount sought in the national capital so far.



Following a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station in north Delhi and a team of the Special Cell is also investigating the matter.



Police are trying to ascertain the caller's identity and the motive behind the demand. PTI